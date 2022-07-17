Global Sales Of Bottled Water Has Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 9% Between 2021 And 2031| Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Market share and trend analysis of bottled water, by product (bottled spring water, purified bottled water, others), by distribution channel (wholesale sales of bottled water, bottled water sold in supermarkets, other), by size (less than 300ml bottled water, other), by packaging and Forecast by region, 2021-2031

According to newly released data from Fact.MR , bottled water sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% between 2021 and 2031. The market value is estimated to be over US$ 172 billion by the end of 2021 and around US$ 450 billion by 2031 . Demand is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% in volume terms during the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players of Bottled Water Market Survey Report:

Bisleri International Pvt. GmbH.

Nestle SA

Voss of Norway ASA

FIJI Water Company LLC

Mountain Valley Water Co.

Mineral water company of Evian SA.

The Coca Cola Company Inc.

Primo Water Corporation

GEROLSTEINER FOUNTAIN GmbH & Co. KG

Nongfu spring

TATA Consumer Products Limited

Glaceau

WATER CREAM

PepsiCo Inc.

Key segments covered

product Bottled spring water Purified bottled water Bottled mineral water Sparkling mineral water Bottled artesian well water Tap Bottled Water Bottled distilled water

sales channel Wholesale of mineral water Mineral water sold in supermarkets Bottled water is sold in convenience stores Bottled water sold by online retailers Bottled water available in grocery stores

size Less than 300 ml mineral water 300-350 ml mineral water 350-550 ml mineral water 1-3 liters of bottled water 3-5 liters of mineral water More than 5 liters

Packaging water in PET bottles water in glass bottles



The insights for each vendor consist of:

company profile

SWOT analysis

Main Market Information

market share

Sales, prices and gross margin

What insights does the Bottled Water market report offer to the readers?

Fragmentation of bottled water based on product type, end use and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream feedstocks, downstream demand and the current market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of all bottled water players.

Various regulations imposed by governments on consumption of bottled water in detail.

Influence of modern technologies such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence and social media platforms on global bottled water.

The report provides the following Bottled Water market insights and assessments, which are helpful to all participants involved in the Bottled Water market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for bottled water

Latest industry analysis of the Bottled Water Market with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors

Key trends analysis of the bottled water market and changing consumer preferences in key verticals.

Changing demand for bottled water and consumption of various products

Key trends underscoring key investor funding in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of the major Bottled Water players

US bottled water market sales are set to grow steadily, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

The demand forecast for bottled water in Europe remains stable as many countries like the UK, France and Germany focus on fueling growth

Questionnaires Answered in Bottled Water Market Report include:

How has the bottled water market grown?

What are the current and future prospects of the global mineral water based on region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for bottled water?

Why is bottled water consumption the highest in the region?

In what year is the segment expected to overtake the segment?

More insights from the Fact.MR trend report:

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=922175

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us with their most important decisions. We have offices in the US and Dublin, while our global headquarters are in Dubai. While our experienced consultants use the latest technologies to uncover hard-to-find insights, we believe our differentiator is the trust clients place in our expertise. Our coverage spans a wide spectrum – from Automotive & Industry 4.0 to Healthcare & Retail – and is extensive, but we make sure to analyze even the most niche categories Contact us with your goals and we are a competent research partner .

