Cardiac Marker Testing Market is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2031 | Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cardiac Marker Testing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cardiac Marker Testing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global cardiac marker testing market was valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period to reach up to USD 10.5 billion by 2031.

Cardiac markers are utilized in the treatment and risk stratification of patients with the suspected coronary acute syndrome (ACS). Troponin I and T, HDCRP, myoglobin, CK-MB, and other cardiac marker tests are among the most common. When the heart is stressed or injured, substances called cardiac markers are released into the blood. Hormones, enzymes, and proteins are examples of these markers.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factor boosting the growth of the market is the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as hypertension, obesity, dyslipidemia, and diabetes, which are major risk factors for CVD, is also on the rise. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults globally were overweight; of these, over 600 million people were obese. It is anticipated that ~41% of the world’s population will be overweight or obese by 2030. The association between obesity and the risk of coronary heart disease was published by investigators (Bogers RP, Bemelmans WJ, Hogeveen RT, et al.) by a meta-analysis of 21 long-term studies conducted by them with more than 300,000 participants. It was witnessed that participants who were overweight had a 32% higher risk of developing coronary artery disease (CAD), and those who were obese had an 81% higher risk as compared with participants who were a normal weight.

Market Segments

By Product

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

By Biomarker Type

Troponin I and T

CK-MB

Bnp or Nt-Probnp

By Disease

Myocardial Infarction

Congestive Heart Failure

Acute Coronary Syndrome

By End User

Laboratory Testing

Academic Institutes

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Roche Diagnostics Ltd. (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

LSI Medience Corporation (Japan)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

Randox laboratories Ltd. (UK)

