Surfing Equipment Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Billabong, Quiksilver Inc, JS Industries

Surfing equipment includes a surfboard, a leash, and wax. The surfboard is the main piece of equipment and is used to catch waves. The leash is used to attach the surfboard to the surfer and prevents the board from getting away from the surfer. Wax is used to provide traction on the surfboard so the surfer can stay on the board.

Surfing equipment includes a surfboard, a leash, and wax. The surfboard is the main piece of equipment and is used to catch waves. The leash is used to attach the surfboard to the surfer and prevents the board from getting away from the surfer. Wax is used to provide traction on the surfboard so the surfer can stay on the board.

Key Trends

The key trends in surfing equipment technology are lighter and more durable boards, new materials such as carbon fiber, and new shapes that improve performance.

Lighter boards are easier to maneuver and provide a more responsive ride. They are also less likely to break in half when hitting something in the water.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the surfing equipment market are the growth of the surfing industry, the popularity of surfing as a sport, and the increasing number of people taking up surfing as a hobby.

The surfing industry has seen significant growth in recent years, with the number of people taking up surfing increasing exponentially. This has led to a corresponding increase in the demand for surfing equipment.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Surfing Boards

Apparels

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Billabong

Quiksilver Inc

JS Industries

Channel Islands Surfboards

Nike Inc

Firewire Surfboards LLC

Rusty Surfboards

Rip Curl Ltd

