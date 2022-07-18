Medical Display Monitors Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Asustek Computer Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Barco

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medical Display Monitors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Medical Display Monitors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Medical display monitors are computer monitors that are designed specifically for use in medical environments. They are typically larger and higher-resolution than standard computer monitors, and they often include features such as built-in calibration and medical-grade image processing. Medical display monitors are used in a variety of medical applications, including diagnostic imaging, image-guided surgery, and patient monitoring.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in medical display monitors technology is the increasing use of LED backlighting. This is because LED backlighting provides a number of advantages over traditional CCFL backlighting, including improved power efficiency, better color accuracy, and a longer lifespan. Additionally, medical display monitors with LED backlighting are often thinner and lighter than their CCFL counterparts, making them easier to transport and install.

Key Drivers

The global medical display monitors market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for technologically advanced medical equipment, the need for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Additionally, the growing geriatric population and the increasing number of surgeries being performed are also expected to fuel the growth of this market. However, the high cost of these monitors and the lack of trained personnel to operate them are some of the key factors restraining the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

By Device

Mobile

Desktop

By Panel Size

Up to-22.9-inch panels

23.0–26.9-inch panels

By Resolution

Up to 2MP

2.1 to 4MP

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Asustek Computer Inc.

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Barco

BenQ Medical Technology

Dell Inc.

Double Black Imaging

FSN Medical Technologies

Sony Corporation

