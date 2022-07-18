Hair and scalp care Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Amorepacific, The Estée Lauder Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Hair and scalp care is the practice of keeping the hair and scalp clean and healthy. It involves a number of steps, including shampooing, conditioning, and brushing. Hair and scalp care also involves protecting the hair and scalp from damage, such as from the sun, wind, and chemicals.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in hair and scalp care technology:

1. The use of lasers for hair removal and hair growth.

2. The use of LED light therapy for hair growth.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the hair and scalp care market. These include:

1. The increasing awareness of the importance of hair and scalp care among consumers. This is being driven by a number of factors, including the growing popularity of social media and the increasing focus on personal appearance.

2. The increasing number of products available on the market. This is giving consumers more choice and making it easier to find products that suit their individual needs.

Market Segments

The hair and scalp care market is segmented by product, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is classified into anti-dandruff, hair loss, and others. On the basis of distribution channels, it is bifurcated into hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacies, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global hair and scalp care market includes players such as L’Oréal S.A., Beiersdorf AG, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Amorepacific, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Kanebo Cosmetics Inc., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Shiseido Co Ltd., and others.

