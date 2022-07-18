Dermatology devices Market Size 2021 Review, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies and Forecast by 2031 | Avita Medical, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. , Lutronic , Beijing Toplaser Technology

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Dermatology devices are devices used to treat or diagnose conditions of the skin. Common dermatology devices include lasers, light therapies, and devices used to remove skin lesions. These devices can be used to treat a variety of conditions, including acne, wrinkles, and skin cancer.

Key Trends

The key trends in dermatology devices technology are:

1. Increased use of lasers and other energy-based devices: Lasers and other energy-based devices are becoming increasingly popular in dermatology. This is because they offer a more precise and controlled treatment option than traditional methods, such as surgery.

2. Increased use of minimally invasive techniques: Minimally invasive techniques, such as microdermabrasion and chemical peels, are also becoming more popular. This is because they offer a less invasive alternative to traditional surgery.

Market Segmentation

The global dermatology devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized into diagnostic devices and treatment devices. In addition, diagnostics devices segment is further divided into imaging devices, dermatoscope, and microscope. Furthermore, treatment devices segment is divided into electrosurgical, cryotherapy, and laser. By application, it is classified into skin cancer diagnosis, psoriasis, skin rejuvenation, and warts. By end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the dermatology devices market are Bausch Health Companies Inc, Cynosure Inc, Candela Medical, Avita Medical, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. , Lutronic , Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd., Cynosure, LLC, Solta Medical and Cutera

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the dermatology devices market are increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of skin disorders, technological advancements, and increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures.

Technological advancements have led to the development of new and improved dermatology devices, which are more effective and safe. For instance, laser-based devices are now being used for the treatment of various skin disorders, such as wrinkles, acne, scars, and pigmentation. These devices are less invasive and cause minimal side effects.

