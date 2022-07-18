In-vitro toxicology testing Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Tesaro Inc, Helsinn Holding S.A., Heron Therapeutics Inc, AstraZeneca plc, Catalent

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

In-vitro toxicology testing is a type of toxicology testing that is conducted using cells or other tissues that are cultured in a laboratory. This type of testing is used to assess the potential toxicity of a substance, and to determine how a substance may affect the function of cells or tissues. In-vitro toxicology testing is often used in the development of new drugs or chemicals, and in the assessment of environmental exposures.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in in-vitro toxicology testing is the use of new technologies to assess the toxicity of substances. In particular, there is a growing interest in the use of 3D cell culture systems for in-vitro toxicology testing.

Another key trend is the use of alternative methods to assess the toxicity of substances. In particular, there is a growing interest in the use of in-silico methods, which use computer models to predict the toxicity of substances.

Finally, there is a trend towards the use of more sophisticated methods to analyze the data from in-vitro toxicology tests. In particular, there is a growing interest in the use of machine learning techniques to analyze data from in-vitro toxicology tests.

Market Segments

The in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented by type, technology, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into absorption, toxic substance, and dose. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into toxicogenomics, cell culture technologies, and others. Based on end-user, it is divided into cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market includes players such as General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific In, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Acacia Pharma Group Plc, Tesaro Inc, Helsinn Holding S.A., Heron Therapeutics Inc, AstraZeneca plc, Catalent Inc, Creative Biorray, and others.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the in-vitro toxicology testing market.

Firstly, there is a growing awareness of the ethical concerns associated with animal testing, and an increasing number of consumers are demanding that companies switch to more humane testing methods.

Secondly, in-vitro testing is generally more accurate than animal testing, as it can more accurately replicate the human cellular environment.

Finally, in-vitro testing is often cheaper and faster than animal testing, which makes it increasingly attractive to companies.

