Dashboard Camera Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Falcon Zero LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Cobra Electronics Co, DOD TechDJI

Global dashboard camera report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on dashboard camera market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A dashboard camera, also known as a dash cam, is a small, unobtrusive camera that is mounted to the dashboard of a vehicle. The purpose of a dash cam is to record the events that take place while the vehicle is in motion. This can be useful in a number of different situations, such as providing evidence in the event of an accident or capturing a once-in-a-lifetime event.

Dash cams typically record video footage at a lower resolution than traditional video cameras, but they are designed to be small and unobtrusive, so as not to obstruct the driver’s view. Some dash cams also include audio recording capabilities, although this is not always the case.

Market Segments

The dashboard camera market report is bifurcated on the basis of technology, product, resolution, application, and region. On the basis of technology, it is segmented into basic, advanced, and smart. Based on product, it is analyzed across 1-channel, 2-channel, and front & rear view. By resolution it is categorized into SD & HD and full HD & 4K. By application, it is divided into commercial vehicle and personal vehicle. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The dashboard camera market market report includes players such as ABEO Technology, Garmin Ltd., Pittasoft Co. Ltd., Falcon Zero LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Cobra Electronics Co, DOD TechDJI, CNSLink Ltd., Finedigital Inc., and Aptiv.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the dashboard camera market are the increasing number of road accidents and the growing awareness of the benefits of using dashboard cameras. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were over six million car accidents in the United States in 2017. This number is expected to grow in the coming years. As the number of accidents increases, so does the need for dashboard cameras.

There are many benefits to using dashboard cameras. Dashboard cameras can help to protect drivers from false claims of responsibility in an accident. They can also help to provide evidence in the event of an accident. Dashboard cameras can also help to improve driving habits. Drivers who know they are being recorded are less likely to engage in risky behavior.

