Mobile Payment Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | American express company, Apple Inc., Google, LLC

A mobile payment is a money transfer made using a mobile device such as a smartphone. Mobile payments can be made in a number of ways, including text message, mobile app, and contactless payments.

Key Trends

The key trends in mobile payment technology are the following:

-The use of mobile devices for financial transactions is increasing at a rapid pace.

-There is a growing number of mobile payment platforms and apps available.

Key Drivers

The mobile payment market is growing rapidly due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices. The key drivers of this market are the convenience and security of mobile payments, the increasing number of mobile users, and the growing number of merchants accepting mobile payments. Mobile payments are convenient because they allow users to make payments using their mobile devices without having to carry cash or credit cards. They are also secure because they use strong encryption to protect users’ personal and financial information.

Market Segmentation

By Payment Type

Proximity

Remote

By Transaction Mode

Mobile Web Payments

Near-Field Communication

By End User

Personal

Business

By Region

North America The U.S



Key Players

American express company

Apple Inc.

Google, LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mastercard

One97 Communications Limited

PayPal Holdings,Inc.

