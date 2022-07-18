Mobile Payment Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | American express company, Apple Inc., Google, LLC

Posted on 2022-07-18 by in Media, Technology, Telecommunications // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —  Global Mobile Payment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Mobile Payment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A mobile payment is a money transfer made using a mobile device such as a smartphone. Mobile payments can be made in a number of ways, including text message, mobile app, and contactless payments.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21215/

Key Trends

The key trends in mobile payment technology are the following:

-The use of mobile devices for financial transactions is increasing at a rapid pace.

-There is a growing number of mobile payment platforms and apps available.

Key Drivers

The mobile payment market is growing rapidly due to the increasing adoption of smartphones and other mobile devices. The key drivers of this market are the convenience and security of mobile payments, the increasing number of mobile users, and the growing number of merchants accepting mobile payments. Mobile payments are convenient because they allow users to make payments using their mobile devices without having to carry cash or credit cards. They are also secure because they use strong encryption to protect users’ personal and financial information.

Market Segmentation

By Payment Type

  • Proximity
  • Remote

By Transaction Mode

  • Mobile Web Payments
  • Near-Field Communication

By End User

  • Personal
  • Business

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21215

Key Players

  • American express company
  • Apple Inc.
  • Google, LLC
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co
  • Mastercard
  • One97 Communications Limited
  • PayPal Holdings,Inc.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution