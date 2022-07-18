Polyurethane Market to Witness Strong Growth by 2031 | Dow Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company

New York, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Polyurethane Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Polyurethane Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Polyurethane is a synthetic polymer that consists of repeating units of carbamate. It is a versatile material that can be either rigid or flexible, depending on how it is manufactured. Polyurethane is used in a variety of applications, including upholstery, footwear, and insulation.

Key Trends

Polyurethane technology is constantly evolving, and new trends are emerging all the time. Some of the key trends in this field include the development of new and improved polyurethane formulations, the use of nanotechnology to improve the performance of polyurethane products, and the incorporation of sustainable and biodegradable materials into polyurethane products.

Key Drivers

Polyurethane is a versatile plastic that can be used in a wide range of applications. The key drivers of the polyurethane market are its properties, such as its flexibility, durability, and resistance to chemicals and heat. Polyurethane is also a lightweight material, making it ideal for a variety of applications.

Market Segmentation

The Polyurethane market is segmented by product, application and region. By product, the market is classified into rigid foam, flexible foam and others. By application, the market is divided into construction, furniture & interiors, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Polyurethane are Dow Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, Eastman Chemical Company, Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Recticel NV/SA, Woodbridge, and DIC Corporation.

