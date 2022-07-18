Alternative Data Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities, Future Demand, And Leading Players Updates By Forecast To 2021-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Alternative Data Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Alternative Data Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Alternative data is data that is not typically used in financial analysis and decision-making. Examples of alternative data include social media data, satellite data, and data from wearable devices.

Alternative data can provide insights into trends and patterns that would otherwise be difficult to detect. For example, social media data can be used to track consumer sentiment, while satellite data can be used to monitor economic activity.

Alternative data can be used by investors to generate alpha, or excess return. For example, if an investor is able to detect a trend in social media data before it is reflected in the stock price, they may be able to buy the stock at a lower price and sell it at a higher price, earning a profit.

Key Trends

Some key trends in alternative data technology include the following:

1. Increased use of cloud-based storage and processing: This allows for easier access to alternative data sets and makes it possible to analyze larger data sets more quickly and efficiently.

2. Improved data quality: Data providers are increasingly focused on delivering high-quality data sets that are free of errors and inaccuracies.

3. Greater use of artificial intelligence and machine learning: These technologies are being used to help identify patterns and trends in alternative data sets.

4. Increased use of alternative data in financial decision-making: Alternative data is becoming increasingly important in the financial world, with investors and analysts using it to make better-informed decisions.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Alternative Data market are the increasing demand for data-driven decision making by businesses and the need for accurate and timely data. The Alternative Data market is driven by the need for accurate and timely data, as well as the increasing demand for data-driven decision making by businesses. The market is also driven by the need for new and innovative ways to collect and analyze data.

Market Segments

The alternative data market report is bifurcated on the basis of data type, industry, end-user, and region. On the basis of data type, it is segmented into credit & debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location, and others. Based on industry, it is analyzed across automotive, BFSI, energy, and others. By end-user, it is categorized into hedge fund operators, investment institutions, retail companies, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The alternative data market report includes players such as 1010Data, Advan, Dataminr, Earnest Research, M Science, Preqin, RavenPack, Thinknum Alternative Data, UBS Evidence Lab, and YipitData.

