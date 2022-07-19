Gong cha Launches Pineapple Series This Summer

New York, USA, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Bubble tea has become widely popular as a specialty drink in a very short span of time. For a significant number of people, going out and enjoying a cup of their favorite flavor of bubble tea with friends and loved ones has increasingly become the norm. There are many contributing factors besides the unique experience that boba tea has to offer. This includes the exponentially growing foodie culture, the ‘Instagrammability’ of this multi-flavored and multi-colored drink, and the innovative ways in which brands like Gong cha promote to their market.

“The most important and obvious reasons for the dramatic growth of brands such as Gong cha are the near-endless customization options, amazingly delicious tastes, and an emphasis on premium quality ingredients. Founded in 2006 in Taiwan, Gong cha has been at the forefront of innovation and high quality with a strong commitment to the happiness of its customers.” According to Anchal Lamba, President Gong cha

New Summer Pineapple Delight Series

“Taking its efforts in the direction of innovation to the next level, Gong cha has launched a new Pineapple Delight Series to its already vast array of bubble tea offerings. The bubble tea brand already offers dozens of flavors and toppings, allowing you to create from over 600 possible combinations of drinks. You have complete control over the ice level, sugar level, milk, tea variety, ingredients, and toppings.” The president further added.

This summer season, Gong cha is further enhancing the unique bubble tea experience by adding a new Pineapple Delight Series to its already elaborate list of Series. The additions to this series include:

 Pineapple Mango Green Tea

 Milk Foam Pineapple Green Tea with Coconut Jelly

 Pina Colada Crush

The Pina Colada Crush drink features coconut powder and will be offered in specially designed pineapple cups. These pineapple cups are limited edition and will be part of the drink. They will be available mid-July, until supplies last.

Gong cha’s List of Bubble Tea Series

As mentioned above, Gong cha already offers dozens of flavors and toppings for its customers to choose from. This includes:

 Milk Foam Series: The Milk Foam Series allows you to choose from different tea varieties including Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, and Earl Grey Tea. Some of the popular flavors include Wintermelon, Creme Brulee Strawberry Latte, Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea, and Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Milk Tea.

 Milk Tea Series: As with the Milk Foam Series, you can choose from different varieties of teas in this series as well. The different options offered include Pearl Milk Tea, Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Caramel Milk Tea, Strawberry Milk Tea, Wintermelon Milk Tea, And Earl Grey Milk Tea With 3J’S.

 Creative Series: You can also choose some innovative flavors and combinations from Gong cha’s existing Creative Series. The options include Green Tea with Strawberry, Passionfruit, Mango, Grapefruit, Peach, and Lemon flavors, Honey Green Tea, Hibiscus Green Tea, Lychee Oolong Tea, Lemon Wintermelon Basil Seeds, Lemon Ai-Yu White Pearl, and other flavors including Taro, Caramel Chocolate, and more.

Gong cha offers many other series to allow you to enjoy your favorite flavors and ingredients. The brand sources its tea leaves from the finest tea estates. Similarly, all other ingredients need to meet the highest quality and standards. The pearls are cooked fresh and the tea is brewed fresh with a very short shelf-life of just 4 hours.

This summer as the temperatures soar, you have another great reason to enjoy a cup of Gong cha bubble tea. For more information about the new Pineapple Delight Series and the nearest bubble tea shop, feel free to send us a message .

