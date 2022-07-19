Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cell and gene therapy manufacturing services is a process where cells or genes are introduced into patients to treat a disease. The cells or genes can be sourced from the patient themselves, or from a donor. The manufacturing process involves culturing the cells or genes, and then purifying and packaging them for delivery to the patient. The cells or genes are delivered to the patient either through injection or infusion.

Key Trends

The key trends in Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services technology are:

1. Increased use of single-use technologies: Single-use technologies are becoming increasingly popular in cell and gene therapy manufacturing due to their flexibility and ease of use. These technologies can help to reduce manufacturing costs and improve product quality.

2. Increased use of automation: Automation is playing an increasingly important role in cell and gene therapy manufacturing. Automation can help to improve manufacturing efficiency and consistency, and can also help to reduce manufacturing costs.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services market are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicines, and the growing funding for cell and gene therapy research.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the major driver of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people suffering from chronic diseases is increasing globally. This is due to the aging population and the changing lifestyle.

Market Segments

By Type

Allogeneic

Autologous

By Indication

Cancer

Orthopedic

By Application

Clinical

Commercial

By End User

Pharma & Biotech

Academia

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza

Catalent

WuXi AppTec

Takara Bio Inc.

Nikon Corporation

