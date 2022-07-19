Body Armor Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Aegis Engineering Ltd., AR500 Armor, BAE Systems

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Body Armor Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Body Armor Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Body armor is a type of personal protective equipment (PPE) that is designed to protect the wearers body from ballistic, knife, and other types of attacks. Body armor is typically made from materials like Kevlar or ceramic, and is available in a variety of different styles, including vests, jackets, and leg and arm protection.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Body Armor technology is the development of lighter and more comfortable materials.

Another trend is the development of materials that can better protect against high-velocity projectiles, such as those fired from a rifle.

In addition, there is a trend towards the development of multi-purpose body armor that can provide protection against a variety of threats, including ballistic, blunt force, and knife attacks.

Key Drivers

The global body armor market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing terrorist activities and cross-border conflicts, and the increasing demand for protection against firearms.

The body armor market is also driven by the increasing number of violent crimes, such as shootings, and the increasing number of natural disasters, such as hurricanes and floods.

Market Segmentation

By Level

Level I

Level IIA

By Application

Defense

Law Enforcement Protection

By Material

Steel

UHMWPE

Aramid

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Aegis Engineering Ltd.

AR500 Armor

BAE Systems

Ballistic Body Armor Pty

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd.

Ceradyne, Inc.

Hellweg International

