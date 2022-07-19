Indoor Farming Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | 4D Bios Inc., AeroFarms, Agrilution

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Indoor Farming Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Indoor Farming Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Indoor farming is the practice of growing crops indoors, under controlled conditions. Indoor farms can be found in a variety of locations, including warehouses, greenhouses, and shipping containers. Crops grown indoors can include fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

Key Trends

In recent years, there has been a growing interest in indoor farming technology. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing global population and the need for more efficient and sustainable food production methods. Indoor farming offers a number of advantages over traditional outdoor farming, including the ability to control the environment, which can lead to higher yields and quality.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of indoor farming are the same as those for traditional farming: land, labor, water, and capital. However, indoor farming has some unique advantages that make it an attractive option for farmers and investors.

First, indoor farming can be done on a much smaller scale than traditional farming, making it more accessible to farmers with limited land and water resources.

Second, indoor farming is not as labor-intensive as traditional farming, so it can be a more efficient use of labor resources.

Market Segmentation

By Facility Type 

  • Greenhouses
  • Vertical Farms

By Component

  • Hardware
  • Software

By Crop Category 

  • Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs
  • Flowers & Ornamentals

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Players
  • 4D Bios Inc.
  • AeroFarms
  • Agrilution
  • AMHYDRO
  • Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Hort Americas
  • Illumitex Inc.

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

