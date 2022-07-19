AI Infrastructure Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031 | Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems Inc, Dell, Google LLC

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —  Global AI Infrastructure Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on AI Infrastructure Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

AI infrastructure refers to the hardware and software components that are necessary to support artificial intelligence applications and services. This includes things like servers, storage, networking, and software tools. AI infrastructure must be able to handle the large amounts of data that are generated by AI applications and provide the computing power necessary to run complex algorithms.

Key Trends

There are four key trends in AI infrastructure technology:

1. Increased demand for data storage and processing power: As AI applications become more sophisticated, they require more data to be stored and processed. This has led to an increase in demand for data storage and processing power, both in the cloud and on-premises.

2. The need for more specialized hardware: AI applications are often computationally intensive, requiring specialized hardware such as GPUs and TPUs to run efficiently. This trend is likely to continue as AI applications become more complex.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the AI infrastructure market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for AI-enabled services is driving companies to invest in AI infrastructure. This is because AI infrastructure is required in order to support the development and deployment of AI-enabled services.

Secondly, the increasing availability of AI infrastructure is making it more affordable for companies to invest in. This is because AI infrastructure is becoming more available as more companies invest in it and as more companies offer it as a service.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

  • Machine Learning
  • Deep Learning

By Function

  • Training
  • Inference

By End-Use

  • Enterprises
  • Government

By Region

  • North America
    • US

Key Players
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Cisco Systems Inc
  • Dell
  • Google LLC
  • Intel Corporation
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Micron Technology Inc

