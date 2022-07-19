Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market is set for lucrative growth during 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is the process of contracting another company to handle business operations and processes on your behalf. Typically, BPO is used to outsource non-core or back-office functions such as customer service, data entry, and human resources. The main goal of BPO is to improve efficiency and cut costs. BPO can be either domestic or offshore. Domestic BPO involves contracting with a company within your own country. Offshore BPO, on the other hand, involves contracting with a company in another country. Offshore BPO is often cheaper than domestic BPO, but it can also be riskier due to language barriers and cultural differences.

There are several different types of BPO, including:

1. IT outsourcing: This involves contracting with another company to handle your IT needs.

2. Call center outsourcing: This involves contracting with another company to handle customer service or telemarketing calls on your behalf.

3. Data entry outsourcing: This involves contracting with another company to handle data entry and other administrative tasks.

4. Human resources outsourcing: This involves contracting with another company to handle your human resources functions, such as payroll and benefits administration.

Market Segments

The business process outsourcing market report is bifurcated on the basis of service type, end-use, and region. On the basis of service type, it is segmented into KPO, procurement & supply chain, customer services, and others. By end-use, it is divided into manufacturing, BFSI, retail, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The business process outsourcing market market report includes players such as Accenture, Amdocs, Capgemini, CBRE Group Inc, HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Limited , NCR Corp., Sodexo, TTEC Holdings, Inc., Wipro Limited.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market are the following:

1. Cost reduction: BPO can help organizations reduce their costs by outsourcing non-core or low-value activities to third-party service providers.

2. Improved quality: BPO can also help improve the quality of an organization’s products and services by outsourcing to service providers that specialize in those activities.

3. Access to new markets and talent: BPO can give organizations access to new markets and talent by outsourcing to service providers in different geographical locations.

4. Increased efficiency: BPO can help organizations increase their efficiency by automating and streamlining their business processes.

