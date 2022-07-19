Patient engagement solutions Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient engagement solutions are tools and technologies that healthcare organizations use to empower patients and families to participate in their care. By engaging patients and families in their care, healthcare organizations can improve patient outcomes, reduce costs, and improve the patient experience.

There are many different types of patient engagement solutions, but some common features include online portals, patient portals, secure messaging, appointment reminders, and educational materials. Online portals and patient portals give patients and families access to their health information, allowing them to view test results, schedule appointments, and refill prescriptions.

Market Segments

The patient engagement solutions market report is bifurcated on the basis of component, therapeutic area, application, functionality, and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Based on therapeutic area, it is analyzed across chronic diseases, diabetes, obesity, and others. By application it is categorized into health management, home health management, social, and others. By functionality, it is divided into introduction, e-prescribing, virtual consultation, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The patient engagement solutions market market report includes players such as ResMed, IQVIA, Klara Technologies, Inc., CPSI, athenahealth, Inc., Solutionreach, Inc, IBM, MEDHOST, MEDISYSINC, Kareo.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of patient engagement solutions. Firstly, patient engagement can help to improve patient outcomes. Secondly, it can help to reduce healthcare costs. Finally, patient engagement can help to improve the patient experience.

Patient engagement is important because it can help to improve patient outcomes. When patients are engaged in their own care, they are more likely to take their medication as prescribed, follow their treatment plan, and make healthy lifestyle choices. This can lead to better health outcomes and fewer hospitalizations.

Patient engagement can also help to reduce healthcare costs. When patients are more engaged in their own care, they are less likely to need unnecessary tests or procedures. They are also less likely to be readmitted to the hospital.

