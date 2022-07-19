electronic health record (EHR) Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

An electronic health record (EHR) is a digital version of a patient’s medical history, that is maintained by the provider. The EHR can include a variety of data, including demographics, medical history, medications, immunizations, laboratory test results, and radiology images. The EHR is designed to be a complete record of a patient’s care and can be used by providers to make better-informed decisions about diagnosis and treatment. In recent years, the use of EHRs has become more widespread, as providers have become more comfortable with the technology and the benefits it can offer.

Market Segments

The electronic health records market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, product, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into inpatient EHR and mbulatory EHR. Based on product, it is analyzed across on-premises software and cloud-based EHR software. By application it is categorized into clinical application, administrative application, and others. By end-user, it is divided into hospital, clinics, specialty centers, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The electronic health records market market report includes players such as Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, CPSI, AdvancedMD, Inc., CureMD Healthcare, Greenway Health, LLC, Meditech, and Praxis EMR.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the electronic health records market. One driver is the federal government’s push for interoperability and meaningful use of EHRs. The federal government has been offering incentives to providers who adopt and use EHRs in a meaningful way. This has led to more providers adopting EHRs and has helped to drive the market.

Another driver is the need to improve patient care and safety. EHRs can help to improve the quality of care by providing clinicians with better access to information. They can also help to reduce errors and improve patient safety.

Finally, the increasing costs of healthcare are also driving the market for EHRs. As healthcare costs continue to rise, providers are looking for ways to improve efficiency and cut costs. EHRs can help to do this by reducing paper records and improving the way information is shared.

