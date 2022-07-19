warehouse management system (WMS) Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

A warehouse management system (WMS) is a software application that supports the day-to-day operations in a warehouse. A WMS helps to control and track inventory, manage labor, and optimize warehouse space. A WMS is typically used in conjunction with a transportation management system (TMS) and an enterprise resource planning (ERP) system.

Key Trends

The key trends in Warehouse Management Systems technology are:

1. Real-time tracking of inventory: This enables businesses to have a real-time view of their inventory, so they can make more informed decisions about stock levels and order fulfillment.

2. Automation: Automating key tasks in the warehouse can improve efficiency and accuracy, and free up staff for other tasks.

3. Integration with other systems: Warehouse management systems can be integrated with other business systems, such as accounting and ERP systems, to improve data accuracy and visibility.

Market Segments

The warehouse management systems market is segmented by By offering, the market is classified into software, and services. On the basis of deployment, it is bifurcated into on-premise, and cloud. Based on end-user, it is divided into automotive, chemicals, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global warehouse management systems market includes players such as HighJump Software Inc, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Tecsys Inc, Infor Inc, Jda Software Group Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, PSI Logistics, Softeon Inc, Interlink Technologies, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the warehouse management systems market are the need for efficient inventory management, the need for real-time visibility into inventory, and the need for accurate order fulfillment.

Inventory management is a key driver of the warehouse management systems market because it is essential to the efficient operation of a warehouse.

Real-time visibility into inventory is another key driver of the warehouse management systems market. In order to keep track of inventory and ensure that it is available when needed, warehouse managers need a system that will allow them to see what is in stock in real-time.

