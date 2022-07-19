Unified communications (UC) Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Cisco, Connect Solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM

New York, Country, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Unified communications (UC) report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Unified communications (UC) market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Unified communications (UC) is a term used in business communications for describing the integration of real-time communication services such as instant messaging (chat), presence information, telephony (including IP telephony), video conferencing, call control and speech recognition with non-real-time communication services such as unified messaging (integrated voicemail, e-mail, SMS and fax). UC is not a single product, but a set of products that provide a consistent unified user interface and user experience across multiple devices and media types.

Market Segments

The unified communications market is segmented by application, end-user, and region. By application, the market is classified into video, telephone, conferencing, and others. On the basis of end-user, it is bifurcated into energy, IT, retail, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global unified communications market includes players such as Aastra, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Cisco, Connect Solutions, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Microsoft, Siemens Enterprise Communications, Verizon Communications, and others.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the unified communications market are the ever-increasing need for organizations to be more agile and responsive to the needs of their customers and employees.

The traditional methods of communication such as telephone and email are no longer adequate to meet the needs of today’s organizations.

