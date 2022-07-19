Virology Specimen Collection Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quidel Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Virology Specimen Collection Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Virology Specimen Collection Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Virology specimen collection is the process of collecting samples from patients for the purpose of testing for viral infections. This can be done through a variety of methods, including swabbing the inside of the nose or mouth, taking a blood sample, or collecting a sample of tissue from an infected area. The type of sample that is collected will depend on the virus being tested for and the method of testing that is being used.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Virology specimen collection technology.

One is the move towards automated systems. These systems can help to improve efficiency and accuracy in specimen collection and processing.

Additionally, there is a trend towards using smaller and more portable devices. This can help to improve access to specimen collection services in resource-limited settings.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Virology Specimen Collection market are the increasing prevalence of viral diseases, the growing demand for early diagnosis of viral infections, and the need for effective treatment options.

The increasing prevalence of viral diseases is a major driver of the Virology Specimen Collection market. Viral diseases are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide, and the number of people affected by these diseases is increasing.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Blood Collection Kits

Specimen Collection Tubes

By Sample

Blood

Cervical

Nasal

Nasopharyngeal

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Quidel Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Diasorin SA

Vircell S.L.

Copan Italia S.P.A

