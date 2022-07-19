Air Purifier Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2021-2031 | Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir North America, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Aerus LLC

New York, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Air Purifier Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Air Purifier Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An air purifier is a device which removes contaminants from the air in a room. These devices are commonly used in homes and offices to remove dust, pollen, mold, and other airborne particles from the air. Air purifiers vary in their ability to remove these particles, and some are better than others. The most effective air purifiers use HEPA filters to remove particles from the air.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21129

Key Trends

The key trends in air purifier technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: Air purifiers are becoming more and more efficient at cleaning the air. This is thanks to advances in filtration technology and the use of more powerful motors.

2. Compact Design: Air purifiers are becoming smaller and more compact. This is thanks to advances in miniaturization technology.

3. Improved Air Quality Sensors: Air purifiers are now equipped with sensors that can more accurately detect the presence of pollutants in the air. This allows the purifier to adjust its settings accordingly.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the air purifier market include the growing awareness of the harmful effects of air pollution, the increasing health concerns among people, the stringent government regulations regarding air quality, and the rapid industrialization and urbanization.

The air purifier market is also driven by the growing preference for clean and fresh air, the technological advancements in air purification technology, and the increasing disposable incomes.

Market Segments

The Air Purifier Market is segmented by technology, application and region. By technology, then market is divided into activated carbon, high efficiency particulate air, ionic filters, and others. Based on application, it is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Air Purifier Market includes players such as Honeywell International, Inc., IQAir North America, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Aerus LLC, Unilever PLC, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Whirlpool Corporation and Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21129

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/