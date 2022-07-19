LEO Satellite Market Size, Business Revenue Forecast, Leading Competitors And Growth Trends 2031 | Thales Group, Gomspace, Planet Labs Inc, Ohb Se, Endurosat, Nanoavionics

New York, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global LEO Satellite Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on LEO Satellite Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A LEO satellite is a satellite that orbits the Earth at an altitude of less than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). LEO satellites are used for a variety of purposes, including communications, navigation, and Earth observation.

LEO satellites are advantageous for many applications because they offer frequent coverage and low latency (delay). For example, LEO satellite constellations are often used for satellite communication systems such as Iridium, Globalstar, and Inmarsat. LEO satellites are also used for GPS and other navigation systems.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in LEO satellite technology:

1. Increased use of Ku-band and Ka-band frequencies: Ku-band and Ka-band frequencies are becoming more popular for LEO satellites because they offer higher bandwidth and lower latency than other frequencies. This is important for applications such as video streaming and VoIP that require high bandwidth and low latency.

2. Increased use of spot beams: Spot beams are a type of antenna that can focus a signal on a specific area on the ground. This is important for LEO satellites because it allows them to provide coverage to specific areas on the ground, which is difficult to do with traditional satellites.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the LEO satellite market are the rising demand for high-speed internet, the increasing demand for mobile data, and the growing demand for satellite-based services.

The rising demand for high-speed internet is driven by the increasing use of the internet for activities such as online gaming, streaming video, and social networking. The increasing demand for mobile data is driven by the growing use of smartphones and tablets. The growing demand for satellite-based services is driven by the increasing use of satellite-based navigation, communication, and television.

Market Segments

The LEO satellite market report is bifurcated on the basis of satellite type, sub-system, end-use, and region. Based on satellite type, it is analyzed across small satellite, cube satellite, medium satellite, and large satellite. By sub-system, it is categorized into satellite bus, payloads, solar panels, and others. By end-use, it is divided into commercial, government & military, dual use, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The LEO satellite market report includes players such as Thales Group, Gomspace, Planet Labs Inc, Ohb Se, Endurosat, Nanoavionics, Alen Space, Terran Orbital, Alba Orbital, Satellogic

