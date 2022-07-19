Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Growth, Business Opportunities, Share Value, Key Insights and Size estimation by 2031 | Key Players: American Augers, Inc., Ditch Witch, Ellingson Companies, Vermeer Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Horizontal Directional Drilling Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) is a type of drilling used to install underground utilities such as pipelines and cables. HDD involves drilling a pilot hole in the ground using a directional drill, then enlarging the hole to accommodate the pipeline or cable. The pilot hole is usually drilled at a shallow angle, and then the hole is gradually enlarged until it reaches the desired depth and angle.

Key Trends

Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) is a technology used to drill horizontal wells. The technology has seen a number of innovations and improvements in recent years, which has led to its increased use in a variety of applications.

Some of the key trends in HDD technology include:

1. Increased use of drill bits with cutting elements made of tungsten carbide or other hard materials. This has resulted in improved drilling performance and efficiency.

2. Improved drilling fluid formulations that can better withstand the high temperatures and pressures encountered in HDD operations.

3. The use of downhole motors to provide more power and torque to the drill bit, resulting in faster drilling rates.

4. The use of steerable drilling assemblies that can be controlled from the surface, allowing for more precise drilling operations.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Horizontal Directional Drilling market are the high demand for oil and gas, the need for efficient and cost-effective drilling methods, and the availability of advanced drilling technologies.

The Horizontal Directional Drilling market is driven by the high demand for oil and gas. The world’s energy needs are constantly increasing and the traditional sources of energy are not sufficient to meet the demand.

HDD is an efficient and cost-effective method of drilling for oil and gas. It is less expensive and time-consuming than traditional vertical drilling methods.

The availability of advanced drilling technologies is another key driver of the Horizontal Directional Drilling market. The development of new technologies has made HDD more efficient and effective.

Market Segmentation

The horizontal directional drilling market is segmented by techniques, parts, application and region. By techniques, the market is divided into conventional, and rotary steerable system. By parts, the market is bifurcated into rigs, pipes, bits, and reamers. By application, the market is classified into on-shore and off-shore. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the horizontal directional drilling market are American Augers, Inc., Ditch Witch, Ellingson Companies, Vermeer Corporation, The Toro Company. Baker Hughes Incorporate, Halliburton Company, Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Nabors Industries, Ltd.

