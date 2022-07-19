Portable Solar Chargers Market Growth At 7.5%, Between 2019 And 2029

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global portable solar chargers market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the portable solar chargers market on the basis of product type (small portable, foldable and semi portable), panel type (monocrystalline, polycrystalline and others) and panel size in terms of wattage (less than 10W, 10W to 50W and more than 50W) across seven major regions.

The recent past has witnessed a significant surge in the adoption of sustainable technology. Consumer preference for for long term durability and usage of on-the-go technologies has fueled adoption of portable solar chargers. North America continues to lead in the demand for portable solar chargers, accounting for more than 30% of the market share. The trade war between United States and China has gnawed into profits of domestic as well as foreign portable solar charger manufacturers. However, market is expected to show a northward trend, due to substantial increase in demand from adventure seeking millennials and Generation Z. While Europe and North America can be construed as established markets for portable solar chargers, significant is expected in later half of forecast period.

Portable Solar Chargers Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Portable Solar Chargers market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Portable Solar Chargers market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Portable Solar Chargers supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Portable Solar Chargers, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Currently portable solar chargers market is highly fragmented, with tier 1 players accounting for only one fifth of total market share. Key competitors in the market have focused on increasing their product portfolio and domestic market presence. Majority of top players in portable solar chargers market are based in United States, but expansion in other regions is being observed. Jackery Inc. one of the major companies in portable solar charger market, has entered Japan. Expansion in Japan is with establishment of manufacturing facilities and partnership with JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Even though companies have focused on establishing a foothold in domestic markets, the trend of regional expansion is expected to be carried out by other portable solar charger manufacturers as well.

Portable Solar Chargers Market Segmentations:

· Product Type

Foldable

Small Portable

Semi Portable

· Panel Type

Monocrystalline Polycrystalline Others



· Panel Size (Wattage)

Less than 10W 10W to 50W More than 50W



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

