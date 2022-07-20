The Barker Team One of Top Teams in Arizona

FOUNTAIN HILLS, USA, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce that the Real Trends and Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals results are in for 2022 and The Barker Team is one of the top teams in Arizona! The ranking, now in its 10th year, honors America’s finest real estate agents and teams from across the country; the agents chosen are among the top 1.49% of agents in the United States. The Barker Team ranked 12th place in Arizona by volume and 7th place by number of clients. “We thank all our clients and colleagues for their dedication and support year after year,” commented Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

Year in and year out, The Barker Team is among the top real estate teams here in the Valley of the Sun. Their professional team of Realtors and licensed assistants offer progressive thinking, a wealth of knowledge, a world of experience and the skill to make your next Real Estate transaction a positive and satisfying experience!

Rich Barker has been practicing Real Estate for over a decade. He has created a Team with other like-minded agents to form the best team in the state of Arizona. Together, we have built a professional team of Realtors that are ready, willing and able to help buyers, sellers and investors fulfill their dreams. The agents of The Barker Team participated in the sale of over $300 million in homes each of the last 10 years.

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com