LED Explosion-Proof Lighting Enhances Safety in South Africa’s Oil and Gas Sector

Posted on 2026-02-05

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-02-05 — /EPR Network/ — South Africa’s oil and gas sector has embraced LED explosion-proof lighting as part of an ongoing commitment to improving safety and reducing energy consumption. A recent installation at an oil refinery in Cape Town is one of the first in the region to incorporate LED technology in hazardous operational zones.

The refinery, which processes crude oil into various petroleum products, faces constant risks of flammable gas exposure. Traditional lighting systems have been replaced with cutting-edge LED explosion-proof lights, which are specifically designed for use in hazardous environments. These lights offer enhanced visibility, reduce heat emissions, and help mitigate the risk of sparks that could lead to dangerous accidents.

“The upgrade to LED explosion-proof lighting has improved the overall safety at our facility,” said Sipho Mokoena, plant safety officer. “The improved lighting conditions allow our team to work more effectively while minimizing risks.”

As South Africa continues to modernize its energy infrastructure, the demand for energy-efficient and explosion-proof lighting is expected to grow across the country's industrial sector.

 

