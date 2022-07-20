How much is the global Aluminum Die Casting market worth?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aluminum Die Casting Industry Overview

The global aluminum die casting market size is expected to reach USD 111.99 billion by 2030, registering CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the telecommunication sector coupled with the increasing demand for lightweight materials from the automotive and aerospace industries is expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Die casting is a process, performed by forcing molten aluminum into a steel die (mold) under pressure. Based on production process, the market is segregated into pressure die casting and other processes. Pressure die casting is further segmented into high and low, where the former constitutes a larger share due to its higher production rates. On average, European vehicles consist of 80-100 kilograms of high pressure die casting (HPDC) components. Other types of die casting include vacuum and squeeze, which find use in applications, such as solar sensors and turbine blades.

Aluminum die casting components are extensively used in numerous industries, including transportation, industrial, building and construction, telecommunication, consumer durables, and energy. The transportation industry is anticipated to maintain its lead during the forecast period as it is the key consumer of aluminum die casting. Aluminum die cast parts are used in general road and sports road transportation, heavy vehicles, and aerospace sectors.

Aluminum Die Casting Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aluminum die casting market based on the production process, application, and region:

Based on the Production Process Insights, the market is segmented into Pressure Die Casting, and Others.

Pressure die casting held the largest revenue share of more than 78.0% in 2021. The large share is attributed to phenomenal characteristics provided by the process including easy filling of cavity, smooth surface finish, tighter dimension tolerance, and strong mechanical properties.

Pressure die casting is further segmented into high and low, where the former dominated the market in 2021. The latter’s share is limited owing to the long casting cycle. High pressure die casting (HPDC) is preferred for delivering higher production rates and is thus extensively used in various industries.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Transportation, Industrial, Building & Construction, Telecommunication, Consumer Durables, Energy, and Others.

The industrial segment held a significant revenue share in 2021. It comprises agricultural, construction, and mining equipment .

. The transportation segment held the largest revenue share of 64.0% in 2021. Within the transportation segment, lightweight vehicles are considered to be the key factor behind the growth of aluminum products. The share of die-cast parts is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

The aluminum cast products are used in the components of the aforementioned machinery. The rising infrastructural developments in Asian countries are expected to boost the demand for construction equipment throughout the forecast period.

Aluminum Die Casting Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for aluminum die casting is extremely competitive because of the presence of numerous players across the globe. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a harsh impact on the sales and production of the players in the market. Companies had halted their production activities throughout the lockdown period, which had a negative impact on their sales.

Some prominent players in the global aluminum die casting market include:

Alcast Technologies

BUVO Castings

Chongqing CHAL Precision Aluminum Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Metco, Inc.

Endurance Technologies Limited

FAIST Group

GF Casting Solutions

GIBBS

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

Madison-Kipp Corporation

Ryobi Limited

Order a free sample PDF of the Aluminum Die Casting Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com