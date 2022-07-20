SwagCycle Continues to Increase Landfill Diversion Totals and Charitable Impact

Somerville, MA, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — In 2021, SwagCycle increased both its landfill diversion totals and charitable impact by more than 10 times over. The company diverted nearly 2 million pounds of waste from landfills last year, up from just 190,000 pounds in 2020. Additionally, the company donated nearly $200,000 worth of promo products to charities and nonprofits last year, up from just $20,000 in 2020. These impressive numbers underscore SwagCycle’s commitment to sustainability and giving back to the community.

SwagCycle is committed to helping businesses reduce their environmental impact while also giving back to the communities in which they operate. The company’s recycling and upcycling initiatives have diverted millions of pounds of waste from landfills.