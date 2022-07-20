Video Processing Platform Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Akamai, Imagine Communications, Kaltura

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Video Processing Platform Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Video Processing Platform Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A video processing platform is a collection of hardware and software components that are used to capture, process, and encode video signals. The platform typically includes a video capture card, a video processing card, and an encoder. The video capture card is used to capture video signals from a camera or other video source. The video processing card is used to process the video signals and convert them into a format that can be encoded by the encoder. The encoder is used to compress the video signals and store them in a format that can be played back by a video player.

Key Trends

The key trends in Video Processing Platform technology are:

1. Increased demand for video processing: The need for video processing is increasing as the number of video sources and the demand for higher quality video increases.

2. Advances in video processing algorithms: There have been significant advances in video processing algorithms in recent years, which has led to more powerful and efficient video processing platforms. These advances allow for more sophisticated video processing, such as object recognition and tracking, motion estimation, and noise reduction.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the video processing platform market are the increasing demand for high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) content, the need for real-time video processing, and the growing demand for video analytics.

The increasing demand for HD and UHD content is driven by the increasing popularity of streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. These services require high-quality video to provide an immersive experience to users.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Platform

By Application

Video Hosting

Content Rendering

By End-User

TV Broadcasters

Network Operators

Content Providers

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Akamai

Imagine Communications

Kaltura

Synamedia

Nvidia

Pixel Power

Amagi

