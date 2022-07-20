Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Key Players (SGS Group, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, TÜV NORD, TÜV SÜD)

New York, 2022-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) refers to a broad range of activities related to assessing the compliance of products and services with specified requirements. These activities can be divided into four main categories: testing, inspection, certification, and quality assurance.

Testing is the process of evaluating a product or service to determine its compliance with specified requirements. This can be done through laboratory testing, field testing, or a combination of both.

Inspection is the process of examining products or services to ensure they meet specified requirements. This can be done through visual inspection, physical inspection, or a combination of both.

Key Players

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

TÜV NORD

TÜV SÜD

Eurofins Scientific

Key Trends

There are several key trends in Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) technology.

First, there is a trend towards more automation in TIC processes. This means that more testing and inspection tasks are being carried out by machines, rather than by human workers. This trend is driven by the need for speed and accuracy in TIC processes, as well as by the desire to reduce labor costs.

Second, there is a trend towards miniaturization in TIC equipment. This means that TIC devices are becoming smaller and more portable, making them more convenient to use in a variety of settings. This trend is driven by the need for TIC equipment to be more compact and lightweight, as well as by the desire to make TIC processes more accessible to a wider range of users.

Third, there is a trend towards greater integration of TIC processes. This means that TIC tasks are being more closely integrated with other manufacturing processes. This trend is driven by the need for TIC processes to be more efficient and effective, as well as by the desire to reduce the overall cost of manufacturing.

Key Drivers

The first driver is the increasing global demand for safe and high-quality products. With the globalization of the economy, companies are increasingly sourcing products from all over the world. This has led to a need for third-party organizations that can provide independent testing, inspection, and certification services to ensure that products meet safety and quality standards.

A second driver of the Testing, Inspection, and Certification market is the increasing regulation of products. In many industries, there are now strict regulations governing the safety and quality of products. This has led to a need for Testing, Inspection, and Certification services to ensure that products comply with these regulations.

Market Segments

By Service Type

Testing Service

Inspection Service

Certification Service

By Sourcing Type

In-House Sourcing

Outsourced

By Application

Industrial & Manufacturing

Oil & Gas and Petroleum

Energy & Power

Medical & Life Science

Consumer Goods & Retail

Agriculture & Food

Chemical

Others

