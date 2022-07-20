Sales Of Electronic Access Control Systems To The Healthcare Domain Are Expected To Increase At Over 5% CAGR During 2021 To 2031 | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Electronic Access Control System Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Technology (Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems, Card-based Electronic Access Control Systems), By End-User (Industrial Electronic Access Control Systems)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global electronic access control system market surpassed a valuation of US$ 11 Bn in 2020, with 1.7X growth anticipated over the decade. Major revenue hotspots include the U.S, Israel, and India, as they have high defense spending. Sales of electronic access control systems to the healthcare domain are expected to increase at over 5% CAGR.

Prominent Key players of the Electronic Access Control System market survey report:

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems, Inc

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls International plc

Fujitsu Limited

ASSA ABLOY AB

Ingersoll-Rand Plc.

Market Segments Covered

By Technology Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems Card-based Electronic Access Control Systems Keypad Electronic Access Control Systems Intruder Alarm Electronic Access Control Systems Perimeter Security Electronic Access Control Systems

By End User Electronic Access Control Systems for Government & Defense Electronic Access Control Systems for Commercial & Institutional Use Industrial Electronic Access Control Systems Residential Electronic Access Control Systems



