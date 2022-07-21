Ecosmob expands channel partner program; invites global partners to join hands

AHMEDABAD, India, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies today announced a slew of measures to expand its channel partner program and offer its software development services across the globe. The company is witnessing a strong demand for its high-quality custom software development services and IT staff augmentation services. Currently, the company is looking forward to widening its partner base with global channel partners, marking its presence worldwide.

Ecosmob’s channel partner program is flexible and designed to foster collaboration with diverse partners as per their desire. The options to associate with Ecosmob comprise—Business, Referral, and Sales partners. A one-of-its-kind opportunity to join hands with a high-growth company and get rewarded awaits the right channel partners. The India-headquartered company has been consistently outperforming its peers. It recently bagged the 2021 Internet Telephony Excellence Award other than the prestigious 2022 Mobile Software Provider of the Year Award by ETTelecom.com.

The company also participated in the ITEXPO 2022 held in Florida in the US from 21-24 June. It was a great opportunity for participating channel partners and those in the region to meet the leadership team face-to-face and understand the company’s offerings.

“We have been serving global clients for over 15 years and have the proficiency and knowledge to build world-class software. Our expertise across the domain—VoIP, AI/ML, Web Design and Development and Mobile App Development, and DevOps– has helped us deliver some of the most innovative solutions for our clients. Channel partners joining Ecosmob can expect to benefit from our expertise in the industry and global presence, with a generous payout. Ecosmob is a high-growth and high-performance company, keen to join hands with like-minded partners,” says Mr. Maulik Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of Ecosmob Technologies.

The company is offering many benefits to channel partners such as:

Pre-sales Assistance

Knowledge-base

Knowledge Sharing Sessions

Monthly Deal Closure Pay-outs

Earn good partnership fees

The Ecosmob Technologies channel partner program makes it easier to provide niche and custom-developed software solutions on account of the company’s deep expertise across IT verticals. Founded by technocrats, the company is merited for the right IT talent who are able to churn out innovative and cutting-edge solutions for diverse businesses.

About Ecosmob Technologies: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a renowned provider of carrier-grade software solutions and services. We help our clients modernize their networks for competitive positioning and business outcomes. With our team of experts, cutting-edge technologies, and transparent processes, we focus on providing excellent customer service.

Our core expertise lies in VoIP solutions, DevOps, web & mobile applications, and outsourced developer staffing services. Ecosmob’s highly skilled developers have a consistent track record of delivering solutions within specified deadlines. Our solutions are deployed in telecom, IT, healthcare, education, etc. worldwide.

To discuss how we can help you, reach us at https://www.ecosmob.com/ and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter, Instagram.



Ecosmob Technologies contact:

Priyanka Pathak

Sr. Manager – Marketing

+1-949-649-9373 (USA)

+91-7778842856 (India)

sales@ecosmob.com