Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market to grow at a CAGR 6.3% during the forecast period to reach up to USD 2.6 billion by 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.3% during the forecast period to reach up to USD 2.6 billion by 2031.

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is a popular choice of therapy usually used for renal support in critically ill patients with acute kidney injury (AKI), primarily in hemodynamically unstable patients. It comprises the solute removal from the blood through the process of hemodialysis or hemofiltration or a combination of both methods. The CRRT therapy is generally carried out for about 24 hours in an ICU, making it altered from other kinds of conventional renal replacement therapies such as intermittent hemodialysis (IHD) which lasts for about 4 to 6 hours or even less.

Market Trends and Drivers

The increase in the prevalence of incidence of acute kidney injury is propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing global incidence of AKI/AKF is, therefore, expected to increase the demand for CRRT. According to the International Society of Nephrology (INR), an anticipated 13.3 million cases of AKI are registered annually across the globe. This is anticipated to boost the adoption of continuous renal replacement therapy at a rapid rate. With the rapid growth in the geriatric population globally, the prevalence of kidney-related diseases is expected to increase significantly. This, in turn, is anticipated to propel the growth of the CRRT market at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market segmentation

The report analyses the global continuous renal replacement therapy market based on product, modality, age group, and region.

Based on product, it is segmented into dialysates and replacement fluids, disposables, Hemofilters, bloodline sets & tubes, and others. The dialysates and replacement fluid segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as benefits of convection and diffusion for the removal of solutes, which is another major factor boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on modality, it is segmented into CVVH, CVVHDF, CVVHD, and SCUF. The CVVH segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The CVVHDF is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the CVVHDF segment is attributed to its flexibility as compared to other CRRT modalities. The CVVHDF modality also combines the benefits of convection and diffusion for the removal of the solutes, which is another factor supporting the growth of the segment.

Major Players in Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market

The key players studied in the continuous renal replacement therapy market are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Infomed SA (Switzerland), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Medica S.p.A. (Italy), Medical Components, Inc. (US), Medites Pharma spol. s.r.o. (Czech Republic), SWS Hemodialysis Care Co., Ltd. (China), Ningbo Tianyi Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (China), Nipro Corporation (Japan), and Anjue Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China).

