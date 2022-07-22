D-dimer Testing Market Demand and Trends Analysis Report By Key Players

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

D-dimer Testing Industry Overview

The global D-dimer testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements in D-dimer testing have resulted in the development of a wide range of products that have allowed healthcare professionals to offer suitable emergency assistance to patients. The concept of automation in D-dimer testing has provided rapid, less labor-intensive, and user-friendly diagnostic strategies, which is expected to drive the market in the near future.

D-dimer Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global D-dimer testing market on the basis of product, test type, method, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Analyzers Reagents & Consumables.

The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market for D-dimer testing with a revenue share of 64.7% in 2019.

The presence of highly-sensitive automated D-dimer assays that allow the safe exclusion of VTE in minimal time propels the segment growth.

Based on the Test Type Insights, the market is segmented into Clinical Laboratory Tests and Point-of-Care Tests.

The clinical laboratory tests segment dominated the market for D-dimer testing in 2019 and accounted for a revenue share of 61.6%.

Point-of-care (POC) tests are expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the near future owing to the emergence of several automated solutions that are ideal for near-patient testing.

Based on the Method Insights, the market is segmented into Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Latex-enhanced Immunoturbidimetric Assays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, and Others.

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA) held the largest revenue share of 36.0% in 2019 because it is a standard method for D-dimer testing.

The fluorescence immunoassay segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to a rise in the demand for automated fluorescence immunoassay-based solutions for D-dimer testing.

Based on the End-Use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes, Diagnostic Centers, and Others.

The hospital segment captured the largest end-use share of 36.3% in 2019 owing to a rise in the hospital admission rates with an increase in the number of pulmonary embolism cases globally.

This high incidence rate of pulmonary embolism cases and the high mortality rate due to pulmonary embolism leads to large-scale adoption of D-dimer testing in hospitals.

The diagnostic centers segment is anticipated to register a lucrative growth rate as these entities provide tests at a lower cost as compared to hospitals.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC) and Others.

The Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) segment dominated the D-dimer testing market and accounted for a revenue share of 37.6% in 2019.

DVT is a common medical condition that often goes undiagnosed and affects mostly hospitalized patients due to immobility.

D-dimer tests are used as a diagnostic test for acute disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC).

D-dimer Testing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key players are adopting strategic growth initiatives to reinforce their product offerings and maintain a competitive edge in the market for D-dimer testing. In addition, key players are involved in the development of sensitive as well as automated hemostasis markers for the expansion of market potential.

Some prominent players in the Global D-dimer Testing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemen Healthineers

Abbott

biomérieux SA

WERFEN

HORIBA, Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Biomedica Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

