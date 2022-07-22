Spirometer Market Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Spirometer Industry Overview

The global spirometer market size is expected to reach USD 2.26 billion in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.13% during the forecast period, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases is rising among adults as well as children across the globe.

The guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of asthma in children and the Global Initiative on Asthma (GINA) guidelines recommend the usage of spirometry more frequently for asthma. GINA published a 2020 update for the Global Strategy for Asthma Management and Prevention, which includes information about asthma after reviewing the scientific literature and contains citations from the scientific literature.

Spirometer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global spirometer market based on type, technology, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hand Held, Table Top, and Desktop.

The tabletop segment dominated the spirometer market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2021. The market is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to its widespread application in the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, COPD, and other pulmonary diseases.

The desktop spirometers segment is expected to register the fastest growth of 10.53% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period as they provide integrated clinical information for enhanced clinical decisions. They can reduce the burden of paperwork.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Volume Measurement, Flow Measurement, and Peak Flow Measurement.

The flow measurement segment dominated the market and accounted for a share of 66.7% in 2021. This is owing to its wide applications in pulmonary function testing. These spirometry devices are typically based on tabletop technology and have no moving parts, which makes them easier to handle.

The peak flow measurement segment is expected to witness the maximum growth at a 10.85% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Peak flow measurement devices can provide warnings before an asthma attack by indicating the contraction of lung airways.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Asthma, COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Pulmonary Fibrosis, and Others.

The COPD segment dominated the market, reaching a valuation of USD 381.4 million in 2021. This is due to the high number of people suffering worldwide from mild to severe COPD and the easy diagnosis of COPD through spirometry. In Europe, the prevalence of COPD was estimated to be around 7.6%. Spirometry plays an extremely important role in the diagnosis and monitoring of COPD.

The asthma segment is expected to witness the fastest growth at a 10.77% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The economic burden caused by asthma on the NHS is around 1 billion every year. Globally, asthma incidence among children is approximately 14%, and the yearly cost of asthma treatment in the United States is over USD 18 billion.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals And Clinics, and Home Healthcare.

The home healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth at a 10.75% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Homecare for patients with respiratory diseases reduces morbidity, improves the overall quality of life, and increases their chances of survival.

The hospitals and clinics segment dominated the spirometer market with a share of 63.0% in 2021 as spirometry is extensively performed in hospitals and clinics for diagnosis and monitoring of chronic respiratory disorders. The rapidly growing aging population, the increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of advanced devices are the factors driving the growth of the segment

The adoption of telemedicine and the launch of new products are factors likely to boost segment growth. For instance, in July 2020, a survey conducted in the U.K. revealed that CF patients monitoring their lung functions at home using NuvoAir’s smartphone application and handheld spirometer observed a 30% reduction in their scheduled & urgent in-person consultations.

Spirometer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for spirometers consists of a combination of respiratory devices manufacturers and standalone spirometer manufacturers. New technological improvements such as the adoption of artificial intelligence will create growth opportunities for new players to enter the market. For instance, NuvoAir-a Swedish respiratory health startup-developed a technology platform that enables users to conduct at-home lung function assessments.

Some of the prominent players in the global spirometer market include:

Schiller

Smiths Medical

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

SDI Diagnostics

nSpire Health Inc.

Fukuda Sangyo Co. Ltd.

Sibelmed

Vitalograph

Geratherm Respiratory AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Welch Allyn

