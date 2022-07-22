Aquafeed Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Aquafeed Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Aquafeed Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Aquafeed is a type of feed that is specifically designed for aquatic animals. It is made up of a variety of ingredients, including fish meal, plant proteins, and minerals. Aquafeed is used to promote growth and health in fish, shrimp, and other aquatic animals. It is an important part of aquaculture, which is the farming of aquatic animals.

Key Trends

Aquaculture, or fish farming, is one of the fastest-growing food production sectors in the world. In order to meet the demand for fish, aquaculture operations must use efficient and sustainable methods for raising fish.

Alternative proteins, such as insects and plant-based proteins, are becoming more popular as aquaculture operations look for ways to reduce their reliance on fish meal and fish oil.

In addition to alternative proteins, another trend in aquafeed technology is the use of probiotics. Probiotics are live microorganisms that can provide health benefits to the fish. Probiotics can help improve gut health, immunity, and growth.

The use of probiotics is becoming more common as aquaculture operations look for ways to improve the health and performance of their fish. Probiotics are an important tool for sustainable aquaculture, as they can help reduce the use of antibiotics and other chemicals.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Aquafeed market are the growing demand for aquatic products, the need to improve the quality of aquatic products, and the need to reduce the cost of production.

The demand for aquatic products has been growing at a rapid pace due to the increasing population and the changing lifestyle of people.

The quality of aquatic products has also been improving due to the advancement in technology and the introduction of new methods of production.

The cost of production of Aquafeed has been decreasing due to the introduction of new technologies and the use of more efficient production methods.

Market Segments

The aquafeed market is segmented by additive, end-use, and region. By additive, it is bifurcated into vitamins, antioxidants, enzymes, and others. Based on end-use, it is bifurcated into fish, mollusks, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global aquafeed market includes players such as Aller Aqua A/S, Alltech Inc, Beneo GmbH, Schouw & Co., Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited, Nutreco N.V., Avanti Feeds Limited, Biomin GmbH, Coppens International B.V., and others.

