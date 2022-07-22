Energy Drinks Market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of approximately 8% by 2031.

According to Fact.MR, global demand for energy drinks is expected to exceed US$ 35 Bn by 2021. In the long-run, the industry is expected to clock a CAGR of over 8% to reach US$ 76 Bn in 2031. An increase in health consciousness, changes in consumer lifestyle, and greater awareness of health and wellness products is primarily expected to drive future demand.

From 2016 to 2020, the energy drinks market experienced a steady growth curve, recording a CAGR of nearly 4% to be valued at over US$ 33 Bn. Prospects temporarily nosedived in H1 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and logistics, generating shortages. Eventually, this was offset as vaccination drives began, permitting easing of restrictions.

Manufacturers prioritize product innovation to gain a competitive advantage. Companies strive to differentiate their products from their competitors. For instance, Red Bull employs taurine to distinguish its products and positions itself as a premium item by charging a high price. Furthermore, Monster Beverage has made substantial inroads into the industry by sponsoring high-profile sports events such as Moto GP, Formula One, MotoCross, and mountain biking.

Competitive Landscape

Energy Drinks Market Segmentations:

Product Type Alcoholic Energy Drinks Non-Alcoholic Energy Drinks

Nature Organic Energy Drinks Non-Organic Energy Drinks

Distribution Channel Energy Drinks Sales via Modern Trade Energy Drinks Sales via Drug Stores Energy Drinks Sales via Convenience Store Energy Drinks Sales via E-Commerce Energy Drinks Sales via Other Retail Format



