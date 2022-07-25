Marine Engine Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-25 — /EPR Network/ — Global Marine Engine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Marine Engine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A marine engine is a type of internal combustion engine that is used to power boats and other watercraft. Marine engines can be either inboard or outboard. Inboard marine engines are typically found in larger vessels such as cruisers, yachts, and cargo ships. Outboard marine engines are found in smaller watercraft such as jet skis, speedboats, and bass boats.

Key Trends

The key trends in marine engine technology are:

1. Increasing engine efficiency: Engine efficiency has been increasing steadily in recent years as engine manufacturers strive to meet stricter emissions regulations. This has been achieved through a number of measures, including the use of higher-efficiency combustion chambers, turbocharging, and electronic controls.

2. Reducing emissions: Emissions from marine engines are regulated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In order to meet these regulations, engine manufacturers have developed a number of technologies, including exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and exhaust after-treatment systems.

3. Improving reliability: Engine reliability is essential for marine applications, where downtime can be very costly. Engine manufacturers have therefore been investing heavily in research and development to improve the reliability of their products.

4. Enhancing performance: As well as meeting emissions and efficiency regulations, marine engine manufacturers are also under pressure to improve the performance of their products. This has led to the development of new technologies, such as variable valve timing and lift, which can improve the power and torque output of an engine.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Marine Engine market are the need for efficient and reliable propulsion systems, the stringent emission regulations, and the increasing demand from the commercial sector.

The maritime industry is undergoing a transition, with a shift from traditional diesel-powered vessels to cleaner and more efficient alternatives. This is driven by the need to reduce emissions and operating costs. The marine engine market is expected to grow in response to this trend.

The commercial sector is the largest user of marine engines, and the demand for new and replacement engines is expected to continue to grow. The leisure sector is also an important driver of demand, as the popularity of recreational boating increases.

Market Segmentation

The Marine Engine Market is segmented by ship type, capacity, fuel type, and region. On the basis of ship type, it is divided into bulk carriers, general cargo ships, container ships, ferries & passenger ships and others. Depending on capacity, it is classified into less than 500 HP, 500 To 1000 HP, 1001 To 2000 HP, 2001 To 5000 HP, and more than 5001 HP. As per fuel type, it is bifurcated into heavy fuel oil, intermediate fuel oil, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Marine Engine Market are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mercury Marine, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Rolls Royce plc, Volvo Penta, Wartsila and Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

