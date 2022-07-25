Global Sales Of Automotive Telematics Is Growing Over 5x To Reach US$ 217.7 BN Throughout 2021-2031 | Fact.MR study

Automotive Telematics Market by Product Type (Embedded Automotive Telematics, Integrated Automotive Telematics, Tethered Automotive Telematics), by Services, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel and Regional Analysis 2021-2031

The global automotive telematics market stood at over US$ 22 Bn in 2018, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 23.3% by 2019. Prospects appear even more optimistic, with the industry expected to reach US$ 41.6 Bn by 2021, growing over 5x to reach US$ 217.7 Bn throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Prominent Key players of the Automotive Telematics market survey report:

  • Harman International Industries, Inc.
  • Magneti Marelli S.p.A
  • Airbiquity Inc.
  • Verizon Telematics, Inc.
  • TomTom N.V.
  • Masternaut Limited
  • Trimble Inc.
  • Visteon Corporation
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Delphi Automotive Plc

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type
    • Embedded Automotive Telematics
    • Integrated Automotive Telematics
    • Tethered Automotive Telematics
  • Services
    • Safety and Security Automotive Telematics
    • Information & Technology Automotive Telematics
    • Entertainment & Remote Diagnostics Automotive Telematics
  • Vehicle Type
    • Passenger Car Automotive Telematics
    • LCV Automotive Telematics
    • HCV Automotive Telematics
  • Sales Channel
    • Automotive Telematics Sales via OEMs
    • Automotive Telematics via Aftermarket

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Automotive Telematics Market report provide to the readers?

  • Automotive Telematics fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Telematics player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Telematics in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Telematics.

The report covers following Automotive Telematics Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Automotive Telematics market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Telematics
  • Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Telematics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Automotive Telematics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Automotive Telematics demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Telematics major players
  • Automotive Telematics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Automotive Telematics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Automotive Telematics market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Automotive Telematics market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Automotive Telematics market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Automotive Telematics market.
  • Leverage: The Automotive Telematics market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Automotive Telematics market.

Questionnaire answered in the Automotive Telematics Market report include:

  • How the market for Automotive Telematics has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Telematics on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Telematics?
  • Why the consumption of Automotive Telematics highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

