Global Sales Of Normal Balloon Catheters Are Slated To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 7% Through 2031|Fact.MR Forecasts

Normal Balloon Catheter Market Report By Raw Material (Polyurethane Normal Balloon Catheters, Nylon Normal Balloon Catheters), By Indication, By End User & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

The global normal balloon catheter market reached a valuation of around US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 4% share of the overall catheter market. Sales of normal balloon catheters are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% through 2031.

Key players of the Normal Balloon Catheter market:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Hexacath

Tokai Medical Products Inc.

Cook Medical INC

Cordis Corporation

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG.

Key Segments in Normal Balloon Catheter Industry

Raw Material Polyurethane Normal Balloon Catheters Nylon Normal Balloon Catheters Others

Indication Normal Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Disease Normal Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Disease Normal Balloon Catheters for Preventing Blood Vessel Constriction Normal Balloon Catheters for Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Others Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters Angioplasty Balloon Catheters

End User Normal Balloon Catheters for Hospitals Normal Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers Normal Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories



