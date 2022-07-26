Thermal Management Solutions from Boyd Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring customized thermal management solutions from Boyd in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.

Boyd’s high-performance heat sink product line delivers efficient and reliable thermal management and control solutions to protect critical design spaces.

With advanced manufacturing methods, Boyd is able to fabricate optimized heat sinks to meet demanding application requirements. They provide a wide selection of parts featuring thousands of options such as custom cut and machined extrusions, high heat transfer assemblies and other industry-specific heat sinks.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/boyd-customized-thermal-management-solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Boyd products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

###