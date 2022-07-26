CBSE Class X 2022 Results Announced – ODM Public School Dominates the State Rankings with 100% School Results

Bhubaneswar, India, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th results today. The board has declared the consolidated result considering the Term 1 (weightage of 30 per cent) and Term 2 (weightage of 70 per cent) marks. ODM Public School has dominated the state rankings for CBSE class 10th 2022 results with its 100 per cent school results. The official results are published on the official CBSE website – results.cbse.nic.in.

Following the norms to “avoid unhealthy competition”, CBSE has not announced its traditional list of country toppers. ODM Public School has secured 100% results with its 200+ students who appeared in the exams. Topper Aditya Kar has secured 99.8 per cent (499/500 Marks) and shared his delight by stating, “I’m truly elated to score well in my class X exam results. I had given my best attention to what I was doing and just hoped for the best possible outcome with my dedication and hard work.”

Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Principal, ODM Public School, expressed his views on ODM students’ performance and said, “It warms our heart to see our students perform so well on the Board Exams for Class X. As educators, we always want our pupils to have a profound conceptual comprehension of the subjects they study. We think that if we instill in kids a passion for studying and assist them in properly grasping the subjects, good grades will naturally follow. We are pleased that our school has fostered an environment conducive to learning in which kids achieve such high percentages. We will continue to preserve our students’ outstanding performance record.”

Continuing the legacy of the top CBSE result scoring school in Odisha, 6 ODM students have scored 98 per cent above marks, 35 students 95 per cent above marks, and 94 students 90 per cent above marks, respectively. All the ODM Public School students of class have scored 65 per cent above marks and achieved an outstanding 87 per cent school average. Delighted with the success of ODM students, Mr Swoyan Satyendu, COO, ODM Educational Group, stated: “Despite this being a challenging year in which students were taught online for several months, we must say that learning and studying online is quite different from offline, students have achieved well despite the difficulties. Kudos to their hard work, and we wish all of them the best in their future.”

About ODM Public School:

Since its establishment in 1989, ODM Public School has constantly been providing quality education to students and their betterment. In addition to great infrastructure and ample facilities, ODM is also well-recognized among parents as one of the best CBSE residential schools in Bhubaneswar that offers students well-equipped hostels, modern labs, auditorium, infirmary, multiple sports areas, quality transport facilities, craft and art rooms, and more.