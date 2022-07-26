Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Industry Overview

The global ethylene propylene diene monomer market size is expected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. The market is anticipated to be driven by growth in research & development investments as well as demand for bio-based products. Moreover, rising demand for ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) across the Asia Pacific region owing to the increasing end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing, particularly in India, China, and other Southeast countries is propelling the market growth.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ethylene propylene diene monomer market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Building & Construction, Wires & Cables, Electrical & Electronics, Lubricant Additive, Plastic Modifications, Automotive, Tires & Tubes, and Others.

The automotive segment emerged as the largest application segment in 2021 and accounted for more than 40.0% share of the overall revenue.

Some of the applications of EPDM in the automotive segment include hydraulic brake systems, wire & cable harnesses, tubing, window spacers, radiators, belts, weather stripping and seals, glass run channel, and door, window, and trunk seals.

EPDM is widely utilized in the electrical and electronics industry owing to the increasing demand for a reliable and environment-friendly flexible insulation material in high-temperature applications.

Lubricant additive is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing application segment over the forecast period. EPDM finds application as an additive in lubricants to enhance the viscosity index and performance in changing weather and temperature conditions.

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Key market participants have a vast geographical presence, coupled with large production capacities. Moreover, the market is characterized by the presence of various regional as well as local players with medium production capacities. These domestic players possess a considerable potential to influence the prices offered by these companies by lowering their own product prices.

Some prominent players in the global ethylene propylene diene monomer market include

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC

Johns Manville, Inc.

KUMHO POLYCHEM

Lanxess AG

Lion Elastomers, LLC

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

PetroChina Company Limited

Rubber Engineering & Development Company (REDCO)

SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Versalis S.p.A.

Warco Biltrite

