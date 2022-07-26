Vending Machine Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Azkoyen Group., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Jofemar Corporation., Royal Vendors, Inc., Bianchi Industry Spa, Crane Company.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Vending Machine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Vending Machine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A vending machine is a machine that dispenses items such as snacks, drinks, cigarettes and lottery tickets to consumers after money, a credit card, or a specially designed card is inserted into the machine. The first modern vending machines were developed in England in the early 1880s and were used to sell tobacco and cigarettes. Vending machines soon spread to other countries, and by the early 20th century, they were common in the United States, Japan, and Europe.

Key Trends

Vending machines have been around for many years, but their popularity has increased in recent years due to advances in technology. Here are some of the key trends in vending machine technology:

Increased use of touch screens: Touch screens are becoming increasingly common in vending machines, as they offer a more user-friendly experience.

Increased use of RFID and NFC technology: RFID and NFC technology is being used more and more in vending machines, as it allows for contactless payments.

Increased use of artificial intelligence: Artificial intelligence is being used more and more in vending machines, as it allows for more personalized experiences.

Key Drivers

There are several reasons for the growth of the vending machine market. One is the increasing number of people who are working. This means that more people are working longer hours and have less time to go to the store.

Another reason for the growth of the vending machine market is the rise in disposable incomes. In the United States, the median household income has grown from about $25,000 in 1970 to more than $79,900 in 2021. This means that more people have the money to spend on convenience foods and drinks.

Market Segments

By Application

Commercial Places

Offices

Public Places

By Payment Mode

Cash

Cashless

By Region

Key Players

Azkoyen Group.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Jofemar Corporation.

Royal Vendors, Inc.

Bianchi Industry Spa

Crane Company.

Fastcorp Vending Llc.

Sandenvendo America, Inc.

