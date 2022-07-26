Medical Imaging Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | General Electric Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, Hitachi Medical Corporation

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medical Imaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Medical Imaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Some of the most common types of medical imaging include X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and ultrasound. Each modality has its own strengths and weaknesses, and is best suited to certain types of diagnostic tasks.

X-rays are the oldest and most well-known type of medical imaging. They are relatively quick and easy to perform, and can be used to examine a wide range of body parts.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in medical imaging technology include:

Increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help radiologists interpret images and make diagnoses.

Increased use of 3D imaging, especially for procedures such as breast cancer screening.

Increased use of PET/MRI and PET/CT scans to improve cancer detection and staging.

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases is a key driver of the medical imaging market. Early diagnosis of diseases allows for prompt treatment and can improve the chances of a successful outcome. With the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, the demand for medical imaging for early diagnosis is expected to grow.

The growing number of surgical procedures is another key driver of the medical imaging market.

Market Segments

By Product Type

CT Scanners

X ray Imaging Systems

MRI Systems

By Application

Obstetrics and Gynecology Health

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Neuro and Spin

By Region

North America

Europe

Key Players

General Electric Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems

Hitachi Medical Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

