Esports Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take 2 Interactive, Razer

Esports includes things like gaming PCs, gaming consoles, gaming controllers, and other gaming accessories. It also includes the software used to run esports tournaments, such as tournament management software and streaming software.

The technology used in esports has evolved significantly over the years. Early esports competitions were often held in LAN cafes, with the participants using their own personal gaming equipment.

Key Trends and Drivers

The esports market has seen a lot of growth in recent years and this is set to continue in the coming years. There are a number of factors that are driving this growth and here we will discuss some of the key drivers.

One of the key drivers is the increasing popularity of esports. This is being driven by a number of factors including the increasing number of people who are watching esports, the increasing number of tournaments being held, and the increasing prize money that is up for grabs. This is making esports more and more attractive to both players and viewers alike.

Another key driver is the increasing amount of investment that is being made into esports. This is coming from a number of sources including traditional sports teams, media companies, and venture capitalists. This investment is providing more resources for teams and players, and it is also helping to grow the prize pools for tournaments. This is making esports more attractive to investors and helping to drive even more growth.

Market Segments

By Application

Platform

Services

By Streaming Type

On Demand

Live

By Device Type

Smart Phone

Smart TV

Desktop -laptop-tablets

By Revenue Stream

Media Rights

Game Publisher Fee

Sponsorship



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France

Asia Pacific China India



Key Players

Tencent

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

Take 2 Interactive

Razer

Huya

Nazara Technologies

Allied Esports

Super League Gaming

Esports Entertainment

