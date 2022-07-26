Cloud Computing Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, Oracle Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Rackspace

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cloud Computing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Cloud Computing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Cloud computing is a type of computing that relies on sharing computing resources instead of having local servers or personal devices to handle applications. Cloud computing is a model for enabling ubiquitous, convenient, on-demand network access to a shared pool of configurable computing resources (e.g., networks, servers, storage, applications, and services) that can be rapidly provisioned and released with minimal management effort or service provider interaction.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10099/

Covid-19 Impact

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the cloud computing industry. The demand for cloud services has increased significantly as businesses look to move their operations online. This has led to a shortage of cloud services and an increase in prices. Additionally, the outbreak has disrupted the supply chain for cloud services, making it difficult for businesses to obtain the services they need.

Key Trends

In the past decade, cloud computing has become an increasingly popular option for businesses and individuals alike. The appeal is clear: cloud-based services are typically more affordable and easier to scale than on-premises solutions, and they offer users the ability to access their data and applications from anywhere in the world. Here are the key trends in cloud computing industry:

The rise of hybrid cloud: A hybrid cloud is a mix of on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure and services. In the past, businesses that wanted to use the cloud had to choose between public cloud providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure, and private cloud solutions, which are usually more expensive and difficult to set up.

The rise of serverless computing: Serverless computing is a cloud-based computing model in which the cloud provider manages the underlying infrastructure and resources, and the customer only pays for the resources they use.

Key Drivers

There are various key drivers of cloud computing market which are as follows:

Increased adoption of cloud services by small and medium enterprises (SMEs): Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are increasingly adopting cloud services due to the numerous benefits offered by cloud computing such as reduced costs, scalability, and flexibility.

Growing demand for cloud-based applications and services: There is a growing demand for cloud-based applications and services such as cloud-based email, storage, and collaboration tools. This is due to the benefits offered by cloud computing such as pay-as-you-go pricing, on-demand scalability, and improved collaboration.

Market Segments

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

By Region

North America

Europe

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10099/

Key Players

Amazon AWS

Google Cloud

Microsoft Azure

IBM Cloud

Oracle Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

Rackspace

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/