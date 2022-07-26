Automatic Content Recognition Market Size 2022 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automatic Content Recognition Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automatic Content Recognition Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automatic content recognition (ACR) is a technology that enables the identification of content played on a device, typically through audio or video analysis. ACR can be used to identify content for a variety of purposes, including targeted advertising, content protection, and content personalization.

ACR technology works by analyzing the audio or video signal of the content being played on a device. This analysis can be used to identify the content by matching it against a database of known content. ACR can also be used to extract additional information about the content, such as the title, artist, or genre.

Key Trends

The major driving factors for the growth of the automatic content recognition market are the increasing use of connected devices and the increasing adoption of cloud-based services.

Some of the key trends in automatic content recognition technology are:

1. The increasing adoption of connected devices: Connected devices such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs are equipped with automatic content recognition (ACR) technology, which enables them to identify and track the content that is being viewed by the user. This information is then used for targeted advertising and other marketing purposes.

2. The increasing adoption of cloud-based services: Cloud-based automatic content recognition services are being increasingly adopted by businesses as they offer several advantages such as scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the automatic content recognition market. First, the increasing use of smart devices is driving the need for content recognition technology. Smartphones and tablets are equipped with sensors and cameras that can capture and recognize images and videos. This enables users to search for and find content based on visual cues.

Second, the increasing popularity of social media is driving the need for content recognition. Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram use content recognition to identify and track users. This allows businesses to target ads and content to specific users.

Market Segments

By Solution

Audio, video, and image recognition

Voice and speech recognition

Real time content analytics

Security and copyright management

Data management & metadata

Content aggregation, processing, filtering, and enhancement

Encoding and transcoding solution

Broadcast and media monitoring

Media synchronization

Audience measurement

By Service

Professional services

Managed services

Value-added services

By Technology

Acoustic & digital video fingerprinting

Digital audio, video & image watermarking

Optical character recognition

Speech recognition

By Vertical

Media & entertainment

Consumer electronics

E-commerce

Education

Automotive

Others

Key Players

Google

Amazon

Microsoft

Apple

IBM

Oracle

Adobe

SAP

